January 30, 2019

While appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Quantico actress wore a Vivienne Westwood midi dress that was skin-tight and seriously sexy. She chose to pair the grey and white number with a pretty pink lip. Why? Her makeup artist Pati Dubroff revealed on Instagram that there were slight rosy-hues in the dotted pattern. This sort of attention to detail is just pure perfection.