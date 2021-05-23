Royals

Queen Elizabeth Honored Late Husband Prince Philip at Navy Carrier Visit With Sentimental Brooch

By
How Queen Elizabeth Honored Prince Philip at Navy Carrier Visit 1 Month After His Funeral
 Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Bidding Them Farewell

The 95-year-old wished the men and women luck on their 28-week voyage.

Back to top