Royals Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch By Christina Baez and Rose Walano July 24, 2019 The Queen with her two eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1952 Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images 92 93 / 92 1952 Princess Elizabeth peeks out a window with her two eldest children, Charles and Anne. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News