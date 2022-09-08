Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

December 25, 2020

Elizabeth stood out in purple for her 2020 Christmas broadcast.

“Every year we herald the coming of Christmas by turning on the lights. And light does more than create a festive mood — light brings hope,” the monarch said. “Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer. Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need.”

The queen concluded her speech with a message for those celebrating Christmas alone. “Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand,” she said. “If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”