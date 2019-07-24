Royals Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch By Christina Baez and Rose Walano July 24, 2019 Ben Stansall/Getty 92 93 / 92 June 24, 2007 Queen Elizabeth II drove her Jaguar car to the Royal Windsor Cup finals in Windsor, England. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News