May 18, 2019

One year after Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, the Queen and members of the royal family gathered once again at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, the Queen wore a Stewart Parvin pink tweed coat over a floral printed silk dress and topped her look with a matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat adorned with flowers. Lady Gabriella is the daughter of one of the monarch’s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, and is 52nd in line to the British throne.