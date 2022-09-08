Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

September 2022

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family shared a photo of the queen appointing the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Lizz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. For the occasion, Her Majesty was dressed in a gray cardigan, a tartan skirt and classic black loafers.

The image was released just days before Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty had been placed under “medical supervision.”

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Several royal correspondents have also reported that Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are currently traveling to Balmoral, Scotland, to see Her Majesty. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also heading to Scotland.