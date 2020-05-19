Celebrity Style

Teresa Giudice, Sonja Morgan and More Housewives Are Auctioning Off Their Reunion Dresses to Help Fight COVID-19

By
The Real Housewives Are Auctioning Off Their Reunion Dresses to Help Fight COVID-19
 Courtesy of Black Dog Ad Agency
10
9 / 10

Monique Samuels, Potomac

A Galianni size 2 cream ball gown. 

Back to top