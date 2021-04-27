Celebrity Swim

Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and More Stars From ‘Real Housewives’ Mashup Series Do Sexy Bikini Photo Shoot 

By
See the Real Housewives Mashup Cast’s Sexy Bikini Photo Shoot: Pics
 Courtesy of Cynthia Bailey/Instagram
6
4 / 6
podcast

Cynthia Bailey

“Better by the water,” the fashion icon captioned her post, adding the water-bearer aquarius emoji.  

Back to top