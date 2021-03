Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York City alum showed off her amazing figure in a low-cut one-piece while on vacation in Florida. She accessorized her suit with a wide-brim hat, chunky necklaces and a massive diamond engagement ring on her finger from new fiancé Paul Bernon. The news of their engagement followed the announcement that the Skinnygirl founder finalized her eight-year divorce to ex-husband Jason Hoppy.