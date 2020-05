Kim Zolciak

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a sexy snap in a tiny pink string piece from her own Salty K line on May 19, 2020, to celebrate her 42nd birthday. “I can’t believe today I’m 42!! Like holy s–t,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “That use to be sooo old to me when I was in my 20’s now I know it’s young AF.”