Luann de Lesseps

While on vacation in Tulum in January 2022, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” hitmaker wore the Bali Tropical Leaf Lace-up Halter ($125) from the San Diego-based brand Sauvage Swimwear. She teamed the top with the label’s Bali Tropical Leaf Resort Pants ($175) and topped off the look with a beach hat.