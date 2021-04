Melissa Gorga

Green with envy! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who argued with husband Joe Gorga about her clothing store on season 13 of the Bravo series, showed off a new Envy by MG coverup (and her very enviable bikini bod!) in an April 2021 Instagram post. “A little Sunday morning shopping anyone?! New kimono arrivals and sandals to die for!!@envybymg,” she captioned the photo.