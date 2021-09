Sutton Stracke

All around exquisite! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her fresh-faced complexion and unbelievable bikini body while on vacation in South Carolina in August 2021.

“Let’s get this beach/work week started! #nomakeup but my lipstick 😉 And yes, I love my SWD veil eye pendant necklace for extra protection! @thesuttonconcept,” she captioned her Instagram post.