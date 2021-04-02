Celebrity Beauty

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Gets Her Hair Done After Arrest, Before Court Hearings: ‘#Priorities’

By
Jen Shah Makes Time for a Blowout Between Court Hearings
 Courtesy of hairbyendo/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast

Shah Squad, Assemble

Endo “laid and slayed” his the reality star’s hair, seemingly unfazed by her legal troubles. 

 

Back to top