Celebrity Style

From Rihanna to Bella Hadid, See All the Hottest Looks at the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Show on Amazon Prime

By
See the Hottest Looks From Savage x Fenty's Vol. 2 Show Last Night
 Amazon Prime
13
7 / 13
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Irina Shayk

In a black robe with super cool shorts, the Russian beauty showed off her insanely toned physique.  

Back to top