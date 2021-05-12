Tressed to Kill

Rihanna’s Best Haircuts and Colors Through the Years: From Blonde Curls to Black Pixies 

By
Rihanna’s Most Fabulous Hair Transformations of All Time: Photos
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
14
4 / 14
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

2018

The beauty boss embraced a dark brown hair color and bouncy curls at the 1-year celebration for Fenty Beauty. 

Back to top