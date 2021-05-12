Tressed to Kill Rihanna’s Best Haircuts and Colors Through the Years: From Blonde Curls to Black Pixies By Samantha Holender May 12, 2021 Photographer Group/MEGA 14 2 / 14 2021 The singer brought it back to her pixie cut days, stepping out in Santa Monica with an uber-short hairstyle. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News