Celebrity Style

All the Details on Rihanna’s Magical ‘Essence’ Cover by Artist Lorna Simpson

By
Rihanna's 'Essence' Cover Is So Unique: 'It's Like Magic'
 Lorna Simpson
6
4 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

A Work of Art

The stunner wears a Savage x Fenty bra, a Harris Reed top and Hood by Air jacket. 

Back to top