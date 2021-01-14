Rihanna's 'Essence' Cover Is So Unique: 'It's Like Magic'

Celebrity Style All the Details on Rihanna’s Magical ‘Essence’ Cover by Artist Lorna Simpson By Emily Rekstis January 14, 2021 Lorna Simpson 6 2 / 6 An Edge RiRi wears a Rick Owens coat, Savage x Fenty leggings and Givenchy shoes. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News