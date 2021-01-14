Celebrity Style

All the Details on Rihanna’s Magical ‘Essence’ Cover by Artist Lorna Simpson

Rihanna's 'Essence' Cover Is So Unique: 'It's Like Magic'
 Lorna Simpson
On Top of the World

The “Umbrella” singer dazzles in a Maximilian bra, skirt and headpiee with Amina Muaddi shoes. 

