Swim Style

10 Times Rita Ora Has Shown Off Her Sexy Curves in Chic Swimsuits

By
TK Times Rita Ora Has Shown Off Her Killer Curves in Swimsuits
 Courtesy of Rita Ora/Instagram
10
1 / 10

June 25, 2020

Mix and match! The “Girls” singer rocked a gold scoop-neck top with red bottoms. 

Back to top