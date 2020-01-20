SAG Awards The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet By Gwen Flamberg January 19, 2020 Shutterstock 25 21 / 25 Millie Bobby Brown With center parted sleek, straight hair and soft pink lips. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News