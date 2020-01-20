Eyes

After lining the upper lash line with Le Stylo Waterproof Eyelinerin Noir Intense, Barose used the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Smokey Chic. He applied the lightest shade onto her lids and brow bones and then the darkest shade in her crease and at the outer corners of the upper and lower lash line.

Using a damp liner brush, he applied the light platinum shade from the same 5-pan palett palette over the white liner.

He finished by putting falsies on the outer corners of her eyes and using two coats of Monsieur Big Mascara.