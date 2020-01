Face

For a base, the celeb makeup artist used Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation in shade 555 Suede C. Then, he color-corrected around her mouth and undereyes, before applying Dual Finish Powder Foundation in 550 Suede C with a powder brush.

To brighten up her complexion, Barose used Le Monochromatique in Soiree on the apples of her cheeks and Dual Finish Highlighter in in 03 Radiant Rose Gold on top of cheekbones.