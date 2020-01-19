SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

By
SAG Awards 2020 - Christina Applegate
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
85
63 / 85

Christina Applegate

In a black and white mermaid fit Monique Lhuillier number, accessorized with Azza Fahmy jewelry. 

Back to top