SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

By
SAG Awards 2020 - Kaitlyn Dever
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
85
61 / 85

Kaitlyn Dever

In a hot pink form-fitting Ralph Lauren gown with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. 

Back to top