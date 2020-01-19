SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

SAG Awards 2020 - Margot Robbie
 John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie

In a plaid Chanel halter dress with Alexandre Birman heels. 

