Head-Turning Trousers

These weren’t your average pantsuit looks, but instead were almost a category all their own. Millie Bobby Brown kicked off the trends in a white Louis Vuitton silk taffeta coat dress and trouser suit, with Maya Hawke in a Giambattista Valli ensemble complete with a long train coming out of her sheer top. Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford closed out the trend of the evening in a Zuhair Murad plunging velvet suit.