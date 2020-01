Plunging Necklines

The sleekest and chicest way to add a little sex appeal to a look is a neckline that dips nice and low, something Scarlett Johansson, Sarah Hyland and Camila Mendes knew all too well. Hyland went nearly naked in a floral minidress from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafin with a sharp V-neck similar to the one on Mendes’ blush chiffon Ralph & Russo gown. However, ScarJo’s featured a more unique square-cut that made it stand out that much more.