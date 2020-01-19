SAGs Glam Time! See the Stars Getting Ready for the SAG Awards 2020 With Makeup Artists, Hairstylists and More! By Marisa Petrarca January 19, 2020 Courtesy of Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram 13 9 / 13 Rachel Brosnahan Before the big night, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star got a quick chop from hairstylist Owen Gould. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News