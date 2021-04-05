SAGs

SAG Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 SAG Awards Arrivals - Jessica Madsen
 Anthony Harvey for/SAG Awards/Shutterstock
20
6 / 20
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Jessica Madsen

In a Needle and Thread floral gown and Cartier jewels.

Back to top