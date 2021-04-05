SAGs

SAG Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 SAG Awards Arrivals - Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco. Courtesy of Brad Goreski/Instagram
15
14 / 15
podcast

Kaley Cuoco

In a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown, Messika Paris jewelry and Louboutin pumps. 

Back to top