Top 5

Stories

SAGs

Jeremy Strong! Bradley Cooper! The Best Dressed, Hottest Men at the 2022 SAG Awards: Photos

By
Michael Keaton The Best Dressed Hottest Men at the 2022 SAG Awards
Michael Keaton David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
15
9 / 15
podcast
AirFryer_021622_600x338

Michael Keaton

In a classic tuxedo.  

Back to top