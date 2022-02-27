Us Weekly Magazine
Celebrity Style
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
By
Samantha Holender
February 27, 2022
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
67
9
/
67
Lady Gaga
In an Armani dress.
