Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
Maggie Gyllenhaal Red Carpet Arrival SAG Awards 2022
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
67
12 / 67
podcast
AirFryer_021622_600x338

Maggie Gyllenhaal

In a strapless black gown. 

Back to top