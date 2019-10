Bright-Eyed Beauty

The artist credited this pretty makeup look from July 6, 2019 to celebrity makeup artist Kim Kieffer. She captioned her own Instagram post of the same pic, “Sam wanted to do something fun for the occasion and we chose to keep things chic and beautiful with a simple flick and believe it or not, these are his natural lashes!” For the finishing touch to the look, Kieffer applied just a little clear lip gloss to Smith’s lips.