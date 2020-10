Red Carpet Look

The actress stunned in a Georges Hobeika skirt-and-top combo, which consisted of an intricately beaded pink crop top and a purple skirt featuring cutout details and black bow around the waist. She accessorized with simply stunning Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

She wore her hair in a sleek low pony courtesy of Ryan Richman and rose-hued makeup.