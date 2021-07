Andy Cohen and Son Benjamin Cohen

Double trouble! The Watch What Happens Live host and his son looked adorable in matching blue terrycloth sets from their capsule collection with Sant and Able, which launched in July 2021.

“Ben and I shamelessly love to spend entire days in our favorite PJ’s and as the world has grown accustomed to living in loungewear, I decided to partner with my all-time favorite pajama brand,” Cohen said in a press release.