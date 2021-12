David Furnish, Zachary Furnish-John, Elton John and Elijah Furnish-John

A couture crew! The family of four looked cute as can be in matching Versace robes engraved with their names. “Crazie mille @donatella_versace,” John captioned his August 2021 Instagram post. “Thank you for your generosity and kindness. You made our summer so glamourous. Ti amo .”