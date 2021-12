Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian

Like mother, like daughter! The tennis player and her 3-year-old daughter looked like total twins in the same pink Nike one-piece. Ohanian’s doll also got in on the matching fun, rocking the same bathing suit. “When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too,” Williams captioned the May 2021 Instagram post.