Jana Kramer

The “I’ve Got the Boy” singer showed off her delicate new ink in July 2021. The script is meant to remind her that she’s everything she needs to be.

“What I need most to remember is that I am enough,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote via Instagram. “I am good enough. It’s my constant daily struggle so just like what I needed believe to do for me I now need that reminder everyday that I’m enough,” she wrote. “ALSO a reminder that I’m strong enough to walk through it all!!”