Jonah Hill

Brotherly love! The Wolf of Wall Street actor honored his younger sister, Beanie Feldstein, with a tattoo on his arm reading, “Hello Beanie.”

Hill debuted his new ink via Instagram in March 2018 and Feldstein reposted the photo on her own account shortly after. “Somebody wants to put on his Sunday clothes!!! @jonahhill — this is NEXT LEVEL,” she gushed. “Love you!”