Jordyn Woods

After teasing her new forearm tattoo on the ‘gram, the 21-year-old finally showed it off at the UOMA Beauty Summer House L.A. event on August 10, 2019. The fresh ink says, “What’s meant for me will never miss me,” written in small cursive. Rumors speculate that the new tat might have something to do with her former friendship with Kylie Jenner, especially since Woods posted about it on the weekend of her ex-best friend’s 22nd birthday.