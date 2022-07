Justin Bieber

While we confimed that the singer got a face tattoo back in November, we only just learned what word he chose! Celeb tattoo artist JonBoy rang in the New Year by sharing the first up-close look at the design on his Instagram feed on December 31, 2018. The “Baby” singer had the word “grace” daintily tattooed in a script font above his left eyebrow during a session in which his wife Hailey Bieber also got inked (though not on her famous face!) by JonBoy.