Celebrity Style See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak By Alexis Camarena April 14, 2020 Courtesy of Cara Santana/Instagram 95 5 / 95 Cara Santana In a taupe cable knit sweater, she enjoyed a book under a blanket while at home on Sunday, April 12. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News