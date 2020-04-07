Celebrity Style See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak By Alexis Camarena April 7, 2020 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram 72 8 / 72 Lea Michele She practiced yoga at home on Sunday, April 5, wearing a tie-dye crewneck sweatshirt and biker shorts. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Fires Back at Critic Who Says He’s Not the ‘Perfect Guy’ for Hannah Brown ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News