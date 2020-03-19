Pink
The “What About Us” singer looked absolutely fabulous completely fresh-faced and makeup-free when showing off her family’s schedule during the quarantine in an Instagram video on Monday, March 16. She kept her hair pulled back in a knit beanie, allowing her large hoops to be on full display.
Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.Back to top