Pink

The “What About Us” singer looked absolutely fabulous completely fresh-faced and makeup-free when showing off her family’s schedule during the quarantine in an Instagram video on Monday, March 16. She kept her hair pulled back in a knit beanie, allowing her large hoops to be on full display.

