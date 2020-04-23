Celebrity Style See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak By Alexis Camarena 4 hours ago Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram 128 3 / 128 Vanessa Hudgens Wearing an airy tunic, she embodied zen while enjoying a cup of tea at home on Wednesday, April 22. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News