Better safe than sorry! Beauty stores are taking no risks when it comes to coronavirus. As a precaution, retailers like Ulta, Sephora, Credo and more are banning in-store makeup testing and services to keep customers safe. And others are making the bold decision to close their doors completely for the time being.

On Wednesday, March 11, Sephora issued a statement announcing that it’s suspending in-store services for the time being. CEO Jean-André Rougeot addressed customers via email, “As a precautionary measure, and for the welfare and safety of our clients and employees, we are suspending all paid in-store services, makeup and skin-care applications, and classes until further notice.”

Ulta Beauty has also imposed restrictions. At first, the beauty chain disclosed that it wouldn’t ban its services completely and would instead impose stricter sanitization measures. They also encouraged clients to reschedule appointments, especially if they were “not feeling well.”

But in a second statement published on Thursday, March 12, CEO Mary Dillon took Ulta Beauty’s safety restrictions to the next level.

“Out of caution, we are taking the additional step of temporarily stopping our skin, makeup, brow, lash and waxing services,” Dillon wrote in a statement on the brand’s website.

“Additionally, we’ll have a no-touch approach when it comes to selling assistance like shade matching. Hair services will continue and we’ll be increasing our focus on hand washing, chair and hard surface cleaning before and after every guest and tool sanitization.”

She added: “If you have a hair appointment and you’re not feeling well, please reschedule. We’ll be monitoring the situation closely and hair services may be modified in certain areas.”

Dawn Dobras, the chief executive of clean cosmetics retailer Credo Beauty told The New York Times that it’s suspending in-store services until the end of March. Taking a no-risk approach, Glossier’s CEO Emily Weiss announced on Friday, March 13, that all store locations will shut down “for at least the next two weeks.”

